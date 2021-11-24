Reliance Industries' subsidiary to acquire franchise in UAE T20 League

For the initial few years, the league will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match competition.

Reliance Industries Limited announced in a statement on November 24 that it will, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), acquire the rights to own and operate a new franchise cricket team in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League.

The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in global franchise-based cricket leagues. The UAE T20 League will be held annually. For the initial few years, the league will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match competition.

Chairman of the UAE T20 League and vice chairman, ECB, Khalid Al Zarooni, feels that RILs investment in the UAE T20 League demonstrates the confidence of the corporate industry in UAE’s ability to deliver a world-class cricketing event.

“We aim to transform cricket in UAE through UAE T20 League. Our wider plan includes expansion of cricket through various development programs being conducted in UAE by the League franchisees including talent hunts, coaching, and training by some of the best in the business,” Zarooni said.

“RIL has the legacy with a proven track record in establishing the most successful team in franchise cricket. We are pleased to welcome RIL onboard and look forward to having an exciting and continuing alliance,” he added.

Commenting on the occasion, Nita Ambani, co-owner and architect of Mumbai Indians, said, “With great pride and joy, we take our Mumbai Indians brand of fearless cricket to new geography. We are thankful to our fans, both in India and overseas, for supporting MI wholeheartedly. I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League.”

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, believes that the UAE T20 League presents a unique opportunity to build on existing global partnerships and benefit the growth of cricket in UAE. He said, “We are extremely proud to have created a global franchise in Mumbai Indians, integrated with high values and ethos and our contribution to the Indian cricket ecosystem. We are equally confident of shaping another successful brand in UAE and bring in our experiences to benefit the growth of cricket in UAE.”

