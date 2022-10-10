English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: World Mental Health Day: Tips to deal with anxiety
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Reliance Industries aims to raise $1.5 billion and Jio $2.5 billion in foreign loans

    RIL is looking to raise the funds to support its capital expenditure plan and is in talks with a group of lenders including Barclays, HSBC, and MUFG Bank, the report said.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 10, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

    Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Jio are in talks with lenders to raise up to $1.5 and $2.5 billion respectively in foreign loans, The Economic Times reported on October 10 citing people familiar with the matter.

    RIL is looking to raise the funds to support its capital expenditure plan and is in talks with a group of lenders including Barclays, HSBC, and MUFG Bank, the report said.

    The loans are expected to be priced 130-150 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).

    RIL's telecom arm Reliance Jio is in talks with Bank of America, BNP, HSBC, and Societe Generale to fund 5G network gear purchases from Sweden’s Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia.

    The foreign loan is likely to be priced 65 basis points over the SOFR.

    Close

    In July, the Reserve Bank of India increased the external commercial borrowing limit under the automatic route from $750 million or its equivalent per financial year to $1.5 billion.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Reliance Industries #reliance jio
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 11:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.