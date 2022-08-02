English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Reliance Industries, Adani Power, NTPC in fray to acquire bankrupt SKS Power

    SKS Power Generation is undergoing a corporate insolvency and resolution process since April 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Nearly two-dozen bidders, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Power, and NTPC Limited are interested in buying Chhattisgarh-based SKS Power Generation, the Economic Times reported on August 1, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Companies such as Torrent PowerJindal PowerVedanta, DB Power, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Jindal India Thermal, and bad loan aggregators like Aditya Birla ARC, Phoenix ARC and Prudent ARC have also expressed interest in acquiring the distressed company, the report said.

    SKS Power Generation is undergoing a corporate insolvency and resolution process since April. It owes a total of Rs 1,890 crore to two banks. Bank of Baroda has the major share of the loan, which stands at Rs 1,740 crore, while State Bank of India owes Rs 150 crore.

    Also Read | PM launches discom revamp scheme, asks states to pay power dues

    The last day for the bid submission was July 28. Companies with a net worth of Rs 300 crore and Rs 1,000 crore of assets under management were allowed to participate in the bidding process, the newspaper reported.

    Close

    Related stories

    The SKS unit has a capacity to produce 600 MW, out of which 300 MW is presently in working condition, it said.

    Owing to the power crunch in the country, NTPC was recently assigned to operate and maintain the plant until the lead lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) finds a buyer.

    The plant has power purchase agreements with Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

    Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Power #NTPC #Reliance Industries
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 08:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.