Reliance Jio acquires 100% stake in Reliance Infratel for about Rs 3,720 crore

Reliance Jio's arm, Reliance Projects and Property Management Services (RPPMSL), has completed 100 per cent stake acquisition in Reliance Infratel for about Rs 3,720 crore, Reliance Industries Limited said on December 22.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom subsidiary had placed a bid of Rs 3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire the tower and fibre assets of the debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications.

In a regulatory filing today, RIL stated that Reliance Infratel allotted to RPPMSL 50 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each, for cash, aggregating Rs 5 crore; and 372 crore zero coupon optionally fully convertible debentures of Rs 10 each, for cash, aggregating Rs 3,720 crore.

"The existing paid-up equity share capital of RITL has been cancelled. Upon such cancellation RPPMSL holds 100% equity share capital of RITL," the filing said.

Earlier in November, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had given approval to RPPMSL for the acquisition of Reliance Infratel.

Post that, Reliance had deposited Rs 3,720 crore in an SBI escrow account to acquire the mobile tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel.

The Committee of Creditors of the debt-laden firm had approved the resolution plan by Jio on March 4, 2020 with 100 per cent votes. RITL has fibre assets of around 1.78 lakh route kilometers and 43,540 mobile towers across the country. The funds will be distributed among the lenders once an inter-creditor dispute over the distribution of resolution funds is settled. (With PTI inputs) Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE