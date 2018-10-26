App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance General Q2 profit up 20% at Rs 56 crore

The company said its market share in the general insurance business rose to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance General Insurance Company (RGI) Friday reported 20 percent rise in profit at Rs 56 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. Gross written premium too surged 20 percent to Rs 2,025 crore during the quarter, it said in a statement.

RGI said its market share in the general insurance business rose to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent in the second quarter of 2017-18.

Combined ratio improved to 106 percent in the reported quarter from 109 percent in the year-ago period, it added.

"The industry will benefit from favourable regulatory enactments such as compulsory long term insurance for motor vehicles and enhancement in the compulsory personal accident cover.

"We remain focussed on our journey of profitable growth. For the second quarter this fiscal, our premium grew 20 percent against industry growth of 13 percent," RGI ED & CEO Rakesh Jain said.

RGI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Capital, offers insurance solutions for motor, health, home, property, travel, marine and other speciality products.

It had a distribution network of 130 branches and nearly 29,000 agents across the country as on September 30, 2018.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 02:18 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Capital #Reliance General Insurance Company

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.