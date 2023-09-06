Reliance Foundation offers 5,000 scholarships for first-year undergraduate students

Nearly 100,000 students expressed interest in the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships in 2022–2023,

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, will be awarding 5,000 undergraduate scholarships for the academic year 2023–2024 under the Reliance Foundation Scholarships programme.

All first-year regular undergraduate students across all branches of study are eligible to apply and the last date for application is October 15, 2023.

The Reliance Foundation Scholarships were established with the objective of enhancing youth's access to higher education, in keeping with Reliance's founding chairman Dhirubhai Ambani's philosophy of investing in the strength and potential of youth.

Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, announced on the occasion of Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th birth anniversary in December 2022, Reliance Foundation's pledge to give scholarships to 50,000 students over the next decade.

“India has the world’s largest youth population, and our young people have immense potential to take the nation to new heights. At Reliance Foundation, we work to provide opportunity and access to quality education. We are strongly committed to helping young people fulfil their aspirations and enable them to contribute to India’s growth,” said Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation.

Removing financial barriers, empowering dreams

Students are given the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship based on merit-plus-means criteria. The goal is to lessen the financial burden on their undergraduate education. These scholarships are intended to support their professional success, aspirations, and community upliftment while also advancing the socioeconomic development of the nation.

Scholarships up to Rs 2 lakh, holistic support, and inclusive opportunity

Selected applicants can get up to Rs 2 lakh in funding from the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships programme to cover the cost of their full course of study. The scholars will also gain from a strong support network that encourages holistic development and links them to an active alumni network. Applications from female candidates and those with impairments are encouraged by the programme. Performance on an aptitude test, Class 12 results, household income, and other qualifying criteria play a role in selection.

Undergraduate scholarships 2022-23: 5,000 chosen from 40,000 applicants

Nearly 100,000 students expressed interest in the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships in 2022–2023, with 40,000 of them coming from different states. And, 5,000 students were selected based on their aptitude test results and eligibility. 97 of the grantees had disabilities, and 51% of them were female. These chosen scholars comprised a broad group from 1,630 academic institutions and were enrolled full-time in undergraduate courses in several different subject areas.

For additional information about Reliance Foundation Scholarships and the application process, please visit www.scholarships.reliancefoundation.org.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.