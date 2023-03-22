Reliance Consumer Products broadens portfolio with home and personal care products

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the holding company for all retail businesses under Reliance Industries Limited, announced on March 22 the launch of distinct brands for products across bath, hygiene, laundry, home care and other categories as part of the expansion of its FMCG portfolio.

This product line includes Glimmer beauty soaps, Get Real natural soaps, Puric hygiene soaps, Dozo dishwash bars and liquids, HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars, Reliance Retail said in a press statement.

Speaking on the launch, Reliance Consumer Products spokesperson said, “Our ambition is to help every Indian household get access to quality products at reasonable price points. This range of home and personal care products boasts high efficacy with superior formulation. These have been developed keeping “Real India” consumer problems at their core.”

Reliance Retail said the products will now be accessible through all channels, enabling all retailers, including kirana stores, to provide consumers with a large selection of daily-need products.

Moneycontrol News