Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Communications Enterprises pledges 12.50 crore shares of RCom with IndusInd Bank

Reliance Communications Enterprises (RCE) held 49.06 crore shares in RCom amounting to 17.74 percent stake, of which it had previously pledged 4.85 percent.

Reliance Communications Enterprises has pledged 4.52 percent of its holding in Reliance Communications (RCom) amounting to 12.50 crore shares with IndusInd Bank Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

Reliance Communications Enterprises (RCE) held 49.06 crore shares in RCom amounting to 17.74 percent stake, of which it had previously pledged 4.85 percent.

With the latest pledge on March 22, the total pledged shares by RCE now stands at 9.37 percent of total share capital or 25.90 crore shares.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 04:59 pm

