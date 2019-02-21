Reliance Communications asks lenders to release $36.6 million directly to Ericsson

India's Reliance Communications (RCom) said on February 21 it has urged its lenders to allow release of 2.60 billion rupees ($36.55 million) directly to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

RCom said it had received the sum as income tax refunds and is lying in its bank account.

The Supreme Court on February 20 found Anil Ambani, chairman of debt-laden Reliance Communications, guilty of contempt of court for wilfully failing to pay 5.5 billion rupees to Ericsson.

($1 = 71.1410 Indian rupees)