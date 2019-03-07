App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Capital claims stake sale to halve its debt soon

The Anil Ambani group-run company is sitting on a debt of over Rs 18,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Reliance Capital on March 7 claimed that it is hopeful of pairing its debt by around Rs 12,000 crore over the next three to four months, by when it expects to complete the stake sale in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management and Reliance General Insurance.

The company has also lined up a few more non-core assets to monetise.

The Anil Ambani group-run company is sitting on a debt of over Rs 18,000 crore.

"This substantial 50-60 percent reduction in our debt, will be achieved by monetisation of 43 percent stake in Reliance Nippon and 49 percent stake in Reliance General Insurance, along with several non-core investments," the company said in a statement.

Reliance Nippon is valued at over Rs 5,000 crore and sale of controlling stake is expected to be at asignificant premium to market, the statement claimed.

RCap owns 100 percent stake inReliance General which is has also filed forIPO last month.

The company is also at an advanced stage of monetising several valuable non-coreinvestments, including a stake sale in Prime Focus and other media ]assets, the release said.

Reliance Capital has interests in asset management and mutual funds, life, health and general insurance, commercial and home finance, among other activities in financial services.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Reliance Capital

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

OPINION |Kangana Ranaut's Patriot Act Needs No Introduction, but Requi ...

Pakistan Has All-weather Supporters, Diplomatic Isolation Won't Help M ...

Solo Travelling Allows Me to Enjoy My 'Me Time': Masaba Gupta

Saina, Srikanth Enter Second Round of All England Championship

Bisexual Women, Homosexual Men Have Multiple Sexual Partners: Study

Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad' Sequel ...

Grenade Blast Rocks Busy Bus Stand in Jammu, Injured Rushed to Hospita ...

NGT Slaps Rs 500 Crore Penalty on Volkswagen for Cheating Emission Tes ...

MUGSHOTS: 19 Famous Celebrities Who Have Gone To Jail

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.