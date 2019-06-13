App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 10:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Reliance Capital calls auditor's observations 'baseless and unjustified'

In a letter to Reliance Capital, PwC said it felt compelled to withdraw from the audit of the company's fiscal year 2018/19 accounts after not receiving "satisfactory response" to its queries.

Reliance Capital Ltd said on June 13 the observations of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) about its fiscal accounts were "completely baseless and unjustified", a day after the auditor withdrew from assessing the shadow bank's fiscal year 2018/19 accounts.

In a letter to Reliance Capital, PwC said it felt compelled to withdraw from the audit of the company's fiscal year 2018/19 accounts after not receiving "satisfactory response" to its queries on certain observations in its assessment, Reliance Capital said in a statement on June 12.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 10:33 am

