Mar 19, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Big TV ties up with 12,000 post offices for booking

"The effectively free HD HEVC set top boxes... can now be booked through 12,000 India Post offices across Maharashtra and Goa," the company said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

DTH service provider Reliance Big TV today said it has tied up with 12,000 India Post offices across Maharashtra and Goa for consumers to do initial booking of HD HEVC set top boxes by paying Rs 500.

"The effectively free HD HEVC set top boxes... can now be booked through 12,000 India Post offices across Maharashtra and Goa," the company said in a release.

Reliance Big TV recently offered access to up to 500 free-to-air channels for five years and pay channels for one year across the country, besides a free of cost HD HEVC set top box.

"India Post has an incredible reach, which is unrivalled by any other logistics partner and the same would help the customers to book this incredible offer," Reliance Big TV Director Vijender Singh said.

While a pre-booking amount is Rs 499 will be charged by the company, on the receipt of set-top box and outdoor unit (ODU), buyers will have to pay the balance amount of Rs 1,500.

Thereafter, subscribers need to recharge monthly amount of Rs 300 from second year onwards for all pay channels. On completion of subscription of pay channels continuously for next two years with Reliance Big TV, the subscribers will get back Rs 1,999 as a loyalty (the amounts paid during booking and receipt of the set top box) in form of recharge.

tags #Business #Companies #Reliance BIG TV

