Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance AGM: RIL profit rises 20% to Rs 36,075 crore; Jio users double in 22 months

Ambani noted that Reliance Industries was India's largest payer of GST, excise and customs duty, and income tax and stressed that Jio has doubled its customer base to 215 million users within 22 months since the official launch of the network.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
Addressing Reliance Industries' 41st annual general meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company was going through a 'golden decade'

"RIL's profits are up by 20.6 percent to Rs 36,075.crore [FY18]. Reliance has reached an inflexion point," Ambani said.

He added that Reliance Jio and Retail's share in overall EBITDA has gone up from 2% earlier to 13% now.

Ambani also announced the commercial launch of JioGigaFiber, noting that an investment of Rs 25,000 crore was made in fiber connectivity.

Shareholders are also expected to vote on RIL's fund-raising plan of Rs 20,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Business #Jio #JioGigaFiber #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance AGM #Reliance Industries #Reliance Retail #RIL

