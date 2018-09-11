Regulatory, cyber security & tech distruption biggest risks for India Inc: Deloitte report

The top three risks for Indian corporates in the next three years pertain to cybersecurity, technology disruptions and regulatory risks, according to Deloitte India Risk Survey 2018.

However, it added, there exists a divide on the viewpoint of risk management amongst Indian organisations.

According to Deloitte ‘India Risk Survey 2018,’ 44 percent of businesses harness risks to find future opportunities and drive returns, while 36 percent use risk management with an aim to drive compliance and prevent losses.

This insight further gets validated with the fact that regulatory risk with 44 percent still leads amongst the top three risk areas in India, followed by cybersecurity risk at 31 percent and technology disruption risk at 25 percent.

The primary reason for this trend is that CXOs are considering regulatory compliance as a critical value protector exercise.

Deloitte India Risk Advisory surveyed more than 100 top senior executives such as chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief risk officers, business leaders and heads of internal audit.

Also, to get a reasonable understanding of the risk culture in the Indian organisations, the company gathered responses from organisations belonging to a diverse set of industries, both private and public with turnover less than Rs 500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore.

Interestingly, the report shows three years from now, there will be an expected shift in the trend. Cybersecurity will take the lead with 36 percent among the top three risks for businesses, followed by technology disruption risk with 33 percent and regulatory risks at 31 percent.

“The changing trend demonstrates that with digital transformation, organisation will now need to redefine strategies as they become susceptible to multiple threats emerging through technology disruption,” said Rohit Mahajan, President, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India.

He further said the volatility and complexity of each of these risks will continue to increase.

“This essentially means that there needs to be a shift from being risk-averse to risk aware, with the power of innovation,” Mahajan added.

The report also stated with the changing dynamics and the speed of business delivery, there is a growing demand for a dedicated Chief Risk Office (CRO) position.

Although, 39 percent of the organisations mentioned that risk management is the responsibility of each business/function and there is no separate CRO role.

The survey result indicates a positive change in the industry where 64 percent of India organisations have designated CRO.

The CRO not only helps to mitigate crisis for a firm but in turn transforms them into opportunities for business growth and stakeholder confidence.

In terms of risk management, the survey showed only 35 percent of the organisations had a high involvement of Board of Directors in Risk Management. The findings also suggest that 12 percent of the organisations did not have a well-defined risk management strategy and 27 percent of the organisations were unsure of their risk management strategy.

Deloitte advises effective risk management is as much about value creation as it is about value protection. Also, having the optimum risk framework and associated processes is important for developing the capability to recognize such opportunities.