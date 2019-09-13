App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reeta Lankalingam, Joint MD of Lanson Group, kills self over rift with husband: Report

No suicide note has been found. Her husband, a Managing Director in the same company, was not at home when the incident happened

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chennai businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam apparently committed suicide over a rift with her husband, preliminary investigation reveals, reports News18. Reeta was the Joint Managing Director of the Lanson Group, one of Toyota's top dealers in India.

No suicide note has been found, the article cites a police source as saying.

Her husband, a Managing Director in the same company, was not at home when the incident happened, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Reeta was found hanging after one of the supervisors visited her residence in Nungambakkam on September 12. Not getting any response, he informed her husband and police, the article said. A post-mortem was performed at Kilpauk Medical College.

A case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 02:00 pm

