Reeta Lankalingam, Joint MD of Lanson Group, kills self over rift with husband: Report

Chennai businesswoman Reeta Lankalingam apparently committed suicide over a rift with her husband, preliminary investigation reveals, reports News18. Reeta was the Joint Managing Director of the Lanson Group, one of Toyota's top dealers in India.

No suicide note has been found, the article cites a police source as saying.

Her husband, a Managing Director in the same company, was not at home when the incident happened, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Reeta was found hanging after one of the supervisors visited her residence in Nungambakkam on September 12. Not getting any response, he informed her husband and police, the article said. A post-mortem was performed at Kilpauk Medical College.