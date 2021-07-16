Here is what real world evidence says about efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against Delta variant

The Delta variant of COVID-19, now circulating in more than 111 countries, is soon expected to become the dominant COVID strain worldwide. COVID-19 vaccination, and COVID-appropriate behaviour like masking and distancing are viable solutions to check the spread of the virus.

Here is a look at the best COVID-19 vaccines that are working against the Delta variant. Vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca underwent clinical trials when the Delta variant was non-existent, but now we have real world evidence to tell us how the leading jabs are working against the variant.

Pfizer-BioNTech

The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, which is widely used, does give some protection against a symptomatic infection with the Delta variant, but at a reduced efficacy. The Pfizer jab’s original efficacy was 95.3 percent against symptomatic infections and 100 percent effective against severe COVID-19 disease and hospitalisation.

A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine gave 56 percent efficacy in Canada, and 33 percent efficacy in UK.

On the contrary, the two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech give higher efficacy at 87 percent in Canada, England (88 percent), Scotland (83 percent) and Israel (64 percent).

In terms of protection against hospitalisation, one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has 78 percent efficacy in Canada and 94 percent in England. Two doses were found to have 96 percent efficacy in England and 93 percent in Israel.

AstraZeneca (Covishield)

One dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, which is widely used in India, has found to have 67 percent efficacy against the Delta variant in Canada and 33 percent in the UK.

Two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine gave a higher efficacy at 60 percent in England and 61 percent in Scotland.

In terms of reducing hospitalisation, it was 88 percent effective in Canada and 71 percent in England, following one dose; and 92 percent effective in England after two doses.

AstraZeneca’s original efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, fourteen days after the second dose is 76 percent as per US data, and the overall efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, fourteen days after the second dose is 100 percent.