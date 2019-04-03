Ready to 'tell the truth' about events, says Carlos Ghosn on Twitter

Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on April 3 said on Twitter that he was getting ready to tell the truth about recent events and that he would hold a news conference on April 11.



I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11.

— Carlos Ghosn カルロス・ゴーン (@carlosghosn) April 3, 2019

"I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11," Ghosn tweeted from the @carlosghosn account, which displayed the blue tick mark indicating it had been verified by the social media site.

It was the sole Tweet from the account, which was created this month.