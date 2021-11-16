RBI's Regulation Review Authority 2.0 recommends withdrawal of 150 circulars in first tranche

The RBI's department of payment and settlement system has already withdrawn 104 circulars.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Regulation Review Authority (RRA) 2.0 has recommended withdrawal of 150 circulars, the RBI said in a release.

This is the first tranche of RRA 2.0's recommendations.

RRA 2.0 was set-up in April 2021 to review regulatory instructions removing redundant and duplicate ones; reduce compliance burden on Regulated Entities (REs) by streamlining reporting structure; revoke obsolete instructions; and, wherever possible, obviate paper-based submission of returns.

The RRA has to engage with the regulator, regulated entities and other stakeholders to facilitate the review and streamlining process.

Subsequently, the Authority has constituted an advisory group representing the regulated entities under the chairmanship of Swaminathan J, managing director, State Bank of India.

The RBI's department of payment and settlement system took a comprehensive review for the rationalisation exercise under RRA 2.0 and has withdrawn 104 regulatory instructions/circulars.