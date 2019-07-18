App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI tells banks not to engage audit firm partners under lens

Accountancy firms which are not banned could also be forced to remove some of their senior partners from the audit process of a bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a directive to banks, RBI has told them that audit firm partners who are currently in the midst of any disciplinary proceedings cannot sign on the balance sheet or be a part of the audit process, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Accountancy firms which are not banned could also be forced to remove some of their senior partners from the audit process of a bank.

"Even if one thinks such advice from the regulator carries an element of regulatory paranoia, it could well be part of an exercise to ensure that bank numbers do not throw up nasty surprises…but, we don't know how much all this would achieve," a source told the paper.

Close

Auditors have come under severe criticism after the IL&FS fiasco.

The Corporate Affairs ministry has sought a ban on Indian affiliates of Deloitte and KPMG over auditing of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), which the firms have contested.

The RBI and auditors have discussions every quarter where they exchange notes and observations, the report said. The result of the discussion is that bank officials are flooded with queries from auditors.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #RBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.