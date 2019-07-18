RBI tells banks not to engage audit firm partners under lens

In a directive to banks, RBI has told them that audit firm partners who are currently in the midst of any disciplinary proceedings cannot sign on the balance sheet or be a part of the audit process, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Accountancy firms which are not banned could also be forced to remove some of their senior partners from the audit process of a bank.

"Even if one thinks such advice from the regulator carries an element of regulatory paranoia, it could well be part of an exercise to ensure that bank numbers do not throw up nasty surprises…but, we don't know how much all this would achieve," a source told the paper.

Auditors have come under severe criticism after the IL&FS fiasco.

The Corporate Affairs ministry has sought a ban on Indian affiliates of Deloitte and KPMG over auditing of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN), which the firms have contested.

The RBI and auditors have discussions every quarter where they exchange notes and observations, the report said. The result of the discussion is that bank officials are flooded with queries from auditors.