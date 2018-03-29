App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 29, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI slaps Rs 58.9 crore fine on ICICI Bank for failure to meet disclosure norms on sale of securities

This is the first instance of a bank being charged with a fine of this quantum for non-compliance of this nature

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India, in a rare move, has imposed a penalty of Rs 58.9 crore on ICICI Bank, the country's biggest private bank and the third biggest overall, for failure to adhere to rules on sale of bonds in the held-to-maturity (HTM) category.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed through an order dated March 26, 2018, a monetary penalty of ₹589 million on ICICI Bank Limited (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard," RBI said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI taking into account failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions/guidelines issued by RBI.

This is the first instance of a bank being charged with a fine of this quantum for non-compliance of this nature.

related news

This comes a day after ICICI Bank clarified its stance on its loan exposure to Videocon Group and conflict of interest relating to loans to the bank's CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar's husband's firm NuPower Renewables.

"This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," RBI added.

The banking regulator did not elaborate on how ICICI Bank failed to comply with its norms.

Banks need to disclose the amount of securities they keep under the HTM segment under which the papers are held until maturity and cannot be used for intra-day trading.

At present, RBI allows banks to sell securities from HTM subject to certain limits and disclosure rules.

tags #banking #Business #ICICI Bank #RBI

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.