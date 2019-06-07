App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI slaps Rs 2 crore fine on Kotak Mahindra Bank for not complying with directions

The order dated June 06 was imposed for non-compliance of directions, an RBI statement read

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated June 06, 2019, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of directions, a statement from the Central Bank said.

The directions issued to Kotak Mahindra Bank by RBI in the exercise of its powers were under sections 27(2) and 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act) to furnish information specified therein, it added.

The Central Bank had in March directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to furnish information about details of the shares held by its promoters and to submit details of the proposed course of action/ plans/ strategy for complying with the permitted timeline for dilution of promoter shareholding. Subsequently, the bank was directed to convey its commitment to achieving the dilution as per the timelines stipulated.

Close

However, the bank failed to comply with the directions and a show cause notice was issued to the bank advising it to explain why the penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance.

related news

After considering the reply received from the bank, submissions made by the bank during the personal hearing and the documents submitted by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the bank had failed to comply with the directions issued by RBI and decided to impose a monetary penalty on the bank.

On its part, Kotak issued a statement which read: "The RBI has levied a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank. The penalty is for an alleged failure to comply with REI's purported directions to submit details of the promoter shareholding, the proposed course of action/ plans/ strategy by the Bank, and not conveying the commitment of the Bank for achieving promoter dilution as per the timelines stipulated. The Bank is examining the order."
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 08:46 pm

tags #Kotak Mahindra Bank #penalty #RBI

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.