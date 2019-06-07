RBI slaps Rs 2 crore fine on Kotak Mahindra Bank for not complying with directions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated June 06, 2019, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of directions, a statement from the Central Bank said.

The directions issued to Kotak Mahindra Bank by RBI in the exercise of its powers were under sections 27(2) and 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act) to furnish information specified therein, it added.

The Central Bank had in March directed Kotak Mahindra Bank to furnish information about details of the shares held by its promoters and to submit details of the proposed course of action/ plans/ strategy for complying with the permitted timeline for dilution of promoter shareholding. Subsequently, the bank was directed to convey its commitment to achieving the dilution as per the timelines stipulated.

However, the bank failed to comply with the directions and a show cause notice was issued to the bank advising it to explain why the penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance.

After considering the reply received from the bank, submissions made by the bank during the personal hearing and the documents submitted by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the bank had failed to comply with the directions issued by RBI and decided to impose a monetary penalty on the bank.

On its part, Kotak issued a statement which read: "The RBI has levied a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank. The penalty is for an alleged failure to comply with REI's purported directions to submit details of the promoter shareholding, the proposed course of action/ plans/ strategy by the Bank, and not conveying the commitment of the Bank for achieving promoter dilution as per the timelines stipulated. The Bank is examining the order."