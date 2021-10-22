MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI releases draft framework on implementation of Basel III Capital Framework for AIFIs

All India Financial Institutions include Exim Bank, NABARD, SIDBI and NHB

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 05:37 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India on October 22 released a draft framework on master directions to implement the Basel III Capital Framework for AIFIs.

These Directions shall be applicable to the four All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) viz., EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, and SIDBI, RBI said in a release.

RBI said the draft directions also consolidate and contain suitable modifications to the existing instruction on exposure norms, classification, valuation and operation of investment portfolio norms and resource raising norms issued to AIFIs.

The central bank has invited comments on the draft framework from all stakeholders by November 30, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI
first published: Oct 22, 2021 05:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.