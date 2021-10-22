RBI releases draft framework on implementation of Basel III Capital Framework for AIFIs

Reserve Bank of India on October 22 released a draft framework on master directions to implement the Basel III Capital Framework for AIFIs.

These Directions shall be applicable to the four All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) viz., EXIM Bank, NABARD, NHB, and SIDBI, RBI said in a release.

RBI said the draft directions also consolidate and contain suitable modifications to the existing instruction on exposure norms, classification, valuation and operation of investment portfolio norms and resource raising norms issued to AIFIs.

The central bank has invited comments on the draft framework from all stakeholders by November 30, 2021.