you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI lifts PCA restrictions on UCO Bank

UCO Bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India on September 8 lifted Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCA) on UCO Bank.

The performance of UCO Bank was reviewed by Board for Financial Supervision and it was noted that as per its published results for the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank is not in the breach of the PCA parameters, the central bank said in a release.

UCO Bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, the central bank said.

The bank also apprised the RBI of structural and systematic improvements it has put in place to help the bank in continuing to meet the requirements.

It has been decided that UCO Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, RBI said in the release.

Under PCA, the central bank imposes business restrictions on banks with weak financial parameters. The level of curbs vary on threshold basis and depend on the financial profile of the bank being placed under PCA.

UCO Bank was under PCA since May 2017 and had been barred from increasing risk-weighted assets due to high NPA ratios and negative returns on assets.

The bank had requested the regulator to remove the PCA tag after it had successively posted profits for three quarters in FY21.

The central government on August 26 had extended the tenure of Atul Kumar Goel as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCO Bank for a period of two year.

As on June 30, 2021, the bank's Gross NPA is at 9.37 percent and Net NPA at 3.85 percent.
Tags: #UCO Bank
first published: Sep 8, 2021 07:05 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.