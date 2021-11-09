RBI launches its first global hackathon 'HARBINGER 2021' with ‘Smarter Digital Payments’ theme

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 9 announced the launch of its first global hackathon 'HARBINGER 2021 – Innovation for Transformation' with the theme ‘Smarter Digital Payments’.

The hackathon will invite participants to identify and develop solutions that have the potential to make digital payments accessible to the under-served, enhance the ease of payments and user experience, and strengthening the security of digital payments and promoting customer protection, the RBI said in a statement.

The hackathon invites innovative ideas to solve the following problem statements in the payment and settlement systems;

1. Innovative, easy-to-use, non-mobile digital payment solutions for converting small ticket cash transactions to digital mode.

2. Context-based retail payments to remove the physical act of payment.

3. Alternate authentication mechanism for digital payments.

4. Social media analysis monitoring tool for detection of digital payment fraud and disruption.

RBI said being part of HARBINGER 2021 gives an opportunity to the participants to get mentored by industry experts and exhibit their innovative solutions before an eminent jury.

The winner will get Rs 40 lakh and runner-up will get Rs 20 lakhs. The registration for the hackathon starts from November 15, 2021.