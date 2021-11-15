MARKET NEWS

RBI introduces internal ombudsman mechanism for select-NBFCs

The implementation of IO mechanism will be monitored by internal audit system apart from regulatory oversight by RBI.

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
Representative image

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 15 introduced internal ombudsman mechanism for select-NBFCs.

RBI has directed deposit-taking NBFCs (NBFCs-D) with or more branches and Non-Deposit taking NBFCs (NBFCs-ND) with asset size of Rs 5,000 crore and above having public customer interface to appoint Internal Ombudsman (IO) at the apex of their internal grievance redress mechanism within a period of six months.

Certain NBFCs not having public customer interface and certain types of NBFCs, viz., standalone Primary Dealers (PDs), NBFC - Infrastructure Finance Companies (NBFC-IFCs), Core Investment Companies (CICs), Infrastructure Debt Fund - Non-Banking Financial Companies (IDF-NBFCs), Non-Banking Financial Company – Account Aggregators

(NBFC-AAs), NBFCs under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, NBFCs in liquidation and NBFCs having only captive customers have been excluded, RBI said in a release.

RBI said it will monitor the implementation of IO mechanism by NBFCs internal audit system apart from regulatory oversight by RBI.
