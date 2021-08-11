RBI imposes Rs 2 lakh monetary penalty on Mahila Vikas Co-operative Bank for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India on August 11 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Ahmedabad-based The Mahila Vikas Co-operative Bank citing various rule violations.

The penalty was imposed over non-compliance with RBI directions on ‘Loans and Advances to directors, relatives/firms in which they are interested’, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.

The RBI had conducted a statutory inspection with reference to the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2019. Post inspection and assessing bank’s reply, RBI came to conclusion that the actions of the bank over non-compliance warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.

The central bank issued a notice to the bank. After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, the RBI decided that the violations warrant a penalty, the central bank said.