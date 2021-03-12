RBI imposes Rs 1 lakh penalty on United India Co-operative Bank for non-compliance of norms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) March 12 imposed a penalty of Rs one lakh on the United India Co-operative Bank for violation of rules. The penalty is on account of deficiencies in regulatory compliance, the RBI said in a release.

This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI.

Explaining the action, the RBI said it advised the bank to submit various returns. However, the bank failed to submit these returns to the RBI within the stipulated time.

Subsequently, a show cause notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, the RBI said.

“After considering the bank’s reply, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” the RBI said.