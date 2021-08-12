RBI imposes Rs 1 crore monetary penalty on Cooperatieve Rabobank

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India on August 12 imposed a monetary penalty on Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. over violation of provisions relating to transfer to reserve funds.

The penalty was imposed over non-compliance of directions related to transfer of 25 percent of disclosed profits to reserve funds as against the level of prescribed 20 percent, the central bank said in a release on August 12.

The RBI had conducted a statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) with reference to the bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2019. The inspection and Risk Assessment Report examined by the RBI revealed contravention of the central bank’s provision and directions on transfer of 25 percent disclosed profits to reserve funds, the RBI said.

Subsequently, the central bank issued a notice to the bank. After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, the RBI decided that the violations warrant a monetary penalty, the central bank said.