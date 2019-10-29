RBI imposes penalty of Rs 1 crore on Bandhan Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 29 imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on Bandhan Bank for not bringing down the promoter shareholding to 40 per cent.

Bandhan MFI had obtained in-principle universal banking license from the central bank in 2014 and started full-fledged operations as a bank from August 2015.

RBI imposed the penalty on account of failure to pare the shareholding of Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd to 40 percent of its paid-up voting capital, within three years from commencement of the business of the bank, the lender said in a BSE filing. Bandhan came out with an IPO and got listed in March 2018.