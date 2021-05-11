RBI imposes monetary penalty on two Maharashtra-based co-operative banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 11 imposed monetary penalty on two Maharashtra-based co-operative banks. These are Siddheshwar Sahakari Bank Ltd., Latur and Shankar Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited.

The regulator slapped a monetary penalty of Rs 3.50 lakh on Siddheshwar Sahakari Bank for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI to Urban Cooperative Banks on exposure norms and income recognition and asset classification norms.

Also, the RBI imposed a fine of Rs one lakh penalty on Shankar Nagari Bank for similar rule violations. The RBI imposed penalties based on inspection reports of these banks and after issuing show cause notices, the RBI said.

Strict actions

The RBI has clamped down on several co-operative banks in the recent years for rule violations or citing deterioration in financials. On April 22, the RBI cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Bhagyodaya Friends Urban Co-operative Bank Limited due to inadequate capital.

In February, the RBI Imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 1,000 per borrower on customers of Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank for a period of six months ‘considering the bank’s current liquidity position’.

This was the second major instance of major RBI action on co-operative banks this year. On January 11, the central bank had cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Vasantdada Nagari Sahakari Bank.

In the case of Deccan bank, the regulator specified that the punitive measures should not be ‘construed’ as cancellation of the banking licence by RBI, while also stating that 99.58 percent of the depositors are fully covered by the Deposit Insurance scheme.