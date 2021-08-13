MARKET NEWS

RBI imposes monetary penalty on two co-operative banks

The monetary penalty was imposed over non-compliance of directions issued by the central bank.

Ishan Shah
August 13, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 13 imposed monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on The Greater Bombay Co-operative Bank Ltd. and Rs 50,000 on Jalna People’s Co-operative Bank Limited.

The penalty on The Greater Bombay Co-operative Bank Ltd. was imposed for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on ‘Frauds in UCBs: Changes in monitoring and reporting mechanism, the central bank said in a press release.

The penalty on the Jalna People’s Co-operative Bank Limited was imposed over non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI to Urban Cooperative Banks on Board of Directors and Exposure Norms & Statutory/ Other Restrictions-UCBs, the central bank said in a separate release.

RBI conducted inspections on both the co-operative bank’s financial position as on March 31, 2019 which revealed non-compliance with the central bank’s directions.

Post inspection, the central bank issued notices to the co-operative banks. After considering the banks’ reply to the notice, RBI decided that the violations warrant a monetary penalty, the central bank said in two different releases. ​

The RBI has unleashed a major crackdown on erring co-operative banks over the last two years. There have been several cases of bank frauds and financial failures involving such entities. These include the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank case in September, 2019.
Ishan Shah
Tags: #RBI
first published: Aug 13, 2021 06:57 pm

