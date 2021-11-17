MARKET NEWS

RBI imposes monetary penalty on two co-operative banks

The central bank has imposed monetary penalty on Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited and The Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 06:31 PM IST
Representational image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 17 imposed monetary penalty on Chandrapur-based Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank and Nizamabad-based The Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank Ltd, over non-compliance with RBI directions.

A monetary penalty of Rs 10.50 lakh was imposed on Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank and Rs 2.50 lakh on The Nizamabad District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) Ltd.

The penalty on Nizamabad DCCB was imposed over non-compliance with asset classification norms, and Shri Kanyaka Nagari Sahakari Bank contravened RBI directions on the opening of on-site ATMs, frauds classification and reporting, exposure norms and statutory/ other restrictions - UCBs and Board of Directors-UCBs. UCB stands for urban cooperative banks.

The RBI issued show-cause notices to the banks post-inspection of books based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019.  Upon hearing the banks' reply, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted the imposition of monetary penalty.
Tags: #RBI
first published: Nov 17, 2021 06:30 pm

