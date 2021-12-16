RBI imposes monetary penalty on three cooperative banks

Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 16 imposed monetary penalties on three cooperative banks for violation of rules.

These entities are Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Rajgarh, Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Mahasamund and Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Jabalpur (M.P.).

The penalties pertain to rule violations on know your customer norms and exposure norms (in the case of Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank), the RBI said. In the case of Mahila Bank, the RBI inspections revealed non-adherence to inter-bank exposure limit and inter-bank Counter Party limit, the RBI said.

In the case of the other two banks, the violations pertain to non-adherence to know your customer norms.

The RBI’s enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department. The RBI’s EFD was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports, and scrutiny reports.

Market intelligence reports, references from the top management, and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determines the quantum of the penalty. The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period.