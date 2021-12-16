MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI imposes monetary penalty on three cooperative banks

The RBI’s enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 16 imposed monetary penalties on three cooperative banks for violation of rules.

These entities are Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Rajgarh, Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Mahasamund and Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Jabalpur (M.P.).

The penalties pertain to rule violations on know your customer norms and exposure norms (in the case of Mahila Nagrik Sahakari Bank), the RBI said.  In the case of Mahila Bank, the RBI inspections revealed non-adherence to inter-bank exposure limit and inter-bank Counter Party limit, the RBI said.

In the case of the other two banks, the violations pertain to non-adherence to know your customer norms.

The RBI’s enforcement operations are conducted by the Enforcement Department. The RBI’s EFD was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from the supervisory process. EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports, and scrutiny reports.

Close
Market intelligence reports, references from the top management, and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determines the quantum of the penalty. The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI penalty on co-operative bank
first published: Dec 16, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.