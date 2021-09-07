MARKET NEWS

English
RBI imposes monetary penalty on Sutex Co-operative Bank

The monetary penalty imposed on the co-operative bank was due to non-compliance of directions issued by the central bank.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 06:14 PM IST
Representative image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 7 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Surat-based the Sutex Co-operative Bank Ltd over non-compliance of directions issued by the central bank.

The directions on ‘loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms /concerns in which they are interested’ and ‘loans and advances to directors etc. – directors as surety/guarantors – clarification’ were flouted, the central bank said in a release.

The RBI conducted a statutory inspection with reference to the bank's financial position as on March 31, 2018, and the inspection report pertaining to the examination revealed non-compliance with directions issued by the RBI, the central bank said.

The RBI issued a show-cause notice as to why a penalty should not be imposed. Upon considering the bank's reply to the notice and oral submission, the RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the central bank said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RBI #Sutex Co-operative Bank Ltd
first published: Sep 7, 2021 06:14 pm

