RBI imposes monetary penalty on Nagarik Sahakari Bank

RBI | [Image: Shutterstock]

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 4 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs seven lakh on Nagarik Sahakari Bank for violating directions issued by RBI on exposure norms and KYC rules.

The inspection report of the bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed that the bank had not adhered to the prudential inter-bank gross exposure limit, the RBI said in a release.

Further, the bank did not adhere to the prudential inter-bank single counter party exposure limit and has not allotted Unique Customer Identification Codes to all its new and existing customers, the RBI said.

Also, there was no system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts and system to track the accounts where KYC documents were falling due for updation, the RBI said, adding, based on these issues, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause.

Considering the bank’s written reply to the show cause notice and its oral submissions made during the personal hearing and subsequent additional submissions, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, the RBI said.