RBI imposes monetary penalty on three co-operative banks for rule violations

RBI inspection revealed that the bank had advanced loan to a director of the bank and gave fresh loans to the real estate sector in violation of the operational instructions issued by RBI under the provisions of the Act, the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 07:40 PM IST
Reserve Bank | Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  on August 10 imposed monetary penalty on three co-operative banks for various rule violations. It imposed Rs ten lakhs on the Gadhinglaj Urban Co-operative Bank for violation of directions issued by the central bank and Rs two lakhs each on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Urban Co-operative Bank and Malkapur Urban Cooperative Bank.

The violation of Gandhinglaj bank pertains to loans and advances to directors, relatives, KYC norms and exposure norms , the RBI said in a release. The action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the RBI said.

RBI inspection revealed that the bank had advanced loan to a director of the bank and  gave fresh loans to the real estate sector in violation of the operational instructions issued by RBI under the provisions of the Act, the RBI said.

Also, the inspection revealed that the bank didn't implement the system of periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts, the RBI said. Based on the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions.

"After considering the bank’s reply to the Notice, and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," the RBI said.
