RBI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd

The monetary penalty imposed on Janata Sahakar Bank Ltd. is over non-compliance with RBI directions.

October 11, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 11 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Pune-based Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd. for non-compliance with specific directions of Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) and RBI directions on ‘Frauds in UCBs: Changes in Monitoring and Reporting mechanism’, RBI said in a release.

A statutory inspection of the bank conducted by RBI with reference to the bank's financial position as of March 31, 2019, and the inspection report revealed that the bank had not complied with directions on exposure to sensitive sectors (real estate) and classification of frauds, the central bank said in a release.

Subsequently, RBI issued a notice to the bank advising it to show why the penalty should not be imposed for contravention of RBI directions. Upon hearing the bank's reply, RBI came to the conclusion the charges were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, RBI said.
first published: Oct 11, 2021 06:34 pm

