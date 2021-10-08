MARKET NEWS

RBI announces fourth sandbox cohort on 'prevention and mitigation of financial frauds'

The focus will be on using technology to reduce the lag between the occurrence and detection of frauds, strengthen the fraud governance and structure and minimising the response time to frauds.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (File image)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on October 8 announced the fourth cohort under the regulatory sandbox framework for 'Prevention and Mitigation of Financial Frauds'.

The experiments under this sandbox will be on using technology to reduce the lag between the occurrence and detection of frauds, strengthen the fraud governance and structure and minimising the response time to frauds.

RBI said the application window for this cohort would be opened in due course.

The previous three sandboxes have been for retail payments, cross-border payments and MSME lending, respectively.

In the first sandbox, six entities successfully exited the cohort where the emphasis was on strengthening retail payments in an offline environment. The entities experimented with near-field communication technology under this.

Eight entities selected in the second cohort of cross-border payments are currently undertaking tests. The application window for the third cohort on MSME lending is currently open.

"In addition, based on the experience gained and the feedback received from stakeholders, it is proposed to facilitate ‘On Tap’ application for themes of cohorts earlier closed," Das said after making the monetary policy announcement.

This measure is expected to ensure continuous innovation and engagement with industry to enable a proactive response to the rapidly evolving FinTech scenario, he said.
Tags: #RBI #RBI Sandbox #regulatory sandbox
first published: Oct 8, 2021 11:45 am

