App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI freezes salary of Bandhan Bank CEO, stops branch expansion for non-compliance of promoter holding rules

Bandhan Bank, one of the youngest private sector banks, completed three years on August 23, within which the promoter shareholding in the bank should have been down to 40%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has frozen the remuneration of Bandhan Bank chief executive officer and managing director Chandrashekhar Ghosh for not complying with the promoter shareholding norms.

Bandhan Bank also cannot open new branches without the regulator's permission.

"RBI has communicated to us that since the Bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) to 40 percent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the Bank can open branches with prior approval of RBI and the remuneration of the MD & CEO of the Bank stands frozen at the existing level, till further notice," Bandhan Bank informed the stock exchanges.

The bank is taking necessary steps to comply with the licensing condition to bring down the shareholding of NOFHC in the Bank to 40 percent and shall continue to engage with RBI in this behalf, it added.

related news

RBI’s licensing norms require a private sector bank to bring down its promoter shareholding to 40 percent within three years of operations.

Previously a microfinance institution, Bandhan Bank is one of the youngest private sector banks in India, completing three years on August 23.

Bandhan went for an initial public offering (IPO) in March this year, which resulted in the promoter holding falling to 82.28 percent from 89.62 percent.

Recently, the bank failed in concluding talks to acquire PNB Housing Finance, which could have helped in bringing down the promoter holding.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Banks #Business #finance #promoters

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.