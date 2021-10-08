RBI examining issue of entry of Big Techs from regulatory implications: Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has said that the entry of big techs into the financial sector space is a global phenomena, engaging the attention of central banks around the world.

In India, too, we are examining the issue from regulatory implications having regard to applicable laws and the regulations prescribed for these things, he added in the post monetary policy press conference.

Recently, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Google Pay had partnered allowing users of Google Pay to open fixed deposits in under two minutes without opening a bank account with the small finance bank.

Reports suggested that the central bank was concerned with the development.

RBI’s Deputy Governor, T Rabi Sankar on September 28 while addressing the Global Fintech Festival in his speech had touched upon regulations for fintechs and big techs. He said the approach to regulations needs to adapt to the type of entity being regulated.

While similar activities should attract uniform regulation in most cases, such activity based regulation might be less effective than entity-based regulation when one is dealing with financial activities by big tech firms, T Rabi Sankar said.

Systemic risks, operational risks and risks affecting competition are of prime importance when dealing with large financial market infrastructure entities or big tech, Sankar added.

In his address, Sankar also touched upon the industry getting characterized by the rise of dominating entities whether big tech or infrastructural entities, thus raising competition and concentration risks.

There is no clear answer to how such issues are to be resolved - limits on market share, for example, might open up the market to new players but it could also stifle incentives to innovators, he said.

Regulators also need to improvise to address single-point-of-failure risks arising from market concentration, as much as they need to be alert to new points of failure arising from shifting value chains, he added.