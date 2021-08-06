MARKET NEWS

RBI committee report on digital lending likely this month

On January 13, the RBI constituted a working group to study digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps. The working group will study all aspects of digital lending activities in the regulated financial sector as well as by unregulated players so that an appropriate regulatory approach can be put in place, the RBI said.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
New Delhi, India, January 29 2020: Board of Reserve Bank of India outside of RBI building on Sansad Marg. Editorial credit: PradeepGaurs / Shutterstock.com

A working group constituted to study digital lending may submit its report as early as this month, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on August 6 at the post-policy presser. The committee report is in the final stages and the central bank will examine the recommendations before framing rules, said the Governor.

This move assumes significance in the context of recent reports of illegal app-based lenders thriving across the country.


The working group will have both internal and external members, the RBI said.

The internal members are RBI executive director Jayant Kumar Dash; RBI Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision, Ajay Kumar Choudhary; RBI Chief General Manager, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems; P. Vasudevan and RBI Chief General Manager, Department of Regulation, Manoranjan Mishra.

The external members are Vikram Mehta, Co-founder, Monexo Fintech, and Rahul Sasi, Cyber Security Expert & Founder of CloudSEK.

The working group will evaluate digital lending activities and assess the penetration and standards of outsourced digital lending activities in RBI regulated entities, identify risks posed by unregulated digital lending to financial stability, regulated entities, and consumers.


“While penetration of digital methods in the financial sector is a welcome development, the benefits and certain downside risks are often interwoven in such endeavours. A balanced approach needs to be followed so that the regulatory framework supports innovation while ensuring data security, privacy, confidentiality, and consumer protection,” the RBI said in a release.

Digital lending has the potential to make access to financial products and services more fair, efficient and inclusive. From a peripheral supporting role a few years ago, fintech-led innovation is now at the core of the design, pricing and delivery of financial products and services, the RBI said.

On December 23, Moneycontrol published a story on ‘How app-based loan sharks lay death-traps for borrowers’ highlighting the lack of regulation in the segment. There have been a series of reports on borrower suicides the following harassment by illegal money-lending apps.
Tags: #Digital Lending
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:13 pm

