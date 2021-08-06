RBI committee report on digital lending likely this month

New Delhi, India, January 29 2020: Board of Reserve Bank of India outside of RBI building on Sansad Marg. Editorial credit: PradeepGaurs / Shutterstock.com

A working group constituted to study digital lending may submit its report as early as this month, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on August 6 at the post-policy presser. The committee report is in the final stages and the central bank will examine the recommendations before framing rules, said the Governor.

This move assumes significance in the context of recent reports of illegal app-based lenders thriving across the country.

On January 13, the RBI constituted a working group to study digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps. The working group will study all aspects of digital lending activities in the regulated financial sector as well as by unregulated players so that an appropriate regulatory approach can be put in place, the RBI had said.

“While penetration of digital methods in the financial sector is a welcome development, the benefits and certain downside risks are often interwoven in such endeavours. A balanced approach needs to be followed so that the regulatory framework supports innovation while ensuring data security, privacy, confidentiality, and consumer protection,” the RBI said in a release.

Digital lending has the potential to make access to financial products and services more fair, efficient and inclusive. From a peripheral supporting role a few years ago, fintech-led innovation is now at the core of the design, pricing and delivery of financial products and services, the RBI said.