App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 13, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI clears IndusInd Bank-Bharat Financial merger

Reserve Bank of India has conveyed its "no objection" for the voluntary amalgamation of BFIL with the Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private lender IndusInd Bank today said the Reserve Bank has approved the merger of Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited with the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India has, vide its letter dated March 13, 2018, conveyed its "no objection" for the voluntary amalgamation of BFIL with the Bank, subject to compliance with certain terms and conditions, IndusInd Bank said in a filing to BSE.

The scheme remains subject to the receipt of approval from the stock exchanges, Sebi, the National Company Law Tribunal, the respective shareholders and creditors of BFIL and the Bank and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, it added.

IndusInd Bank in October last year decided to acquire the country's leading micro-finance player Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL).

The merger will be effected through an all-stock transaction of BFIL into IndusInd through a Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Post merger, the new entity will have 4,000 branches and outlets and 16 million customers.

tags #Companies

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC