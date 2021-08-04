RBI cautions public about fraudsters using its logo, fictitious offers of old banknotes and coins

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on August 4, cautioned the public not to fall prey to fictitious offers of buying or selling of old banknotes and coins and warned about fraudsters using the central bank's logo for such activities.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," the RBI said.

It is clarified that Reserve Bank of India does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. Reserve Bank of India has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person etc. to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions, the central bank said.

"Reserve Bank of India advises members of public to remain cautious and not to fall prey to elements using the name of Reserve Bank of India to extract money through such fictitious/ fraudulent offers," the RBI said.