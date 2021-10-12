MARKET NEWS

English
RBI cancels registrations of six NBFCs

On April 22, Moneycontrol had reported RBI has issued a show cause notice to Sambandh Finserve prior to cancelling the license.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 06:55 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 12 announced the cancellation of registration (licenses) of six NBFCs.

The list includes names such as Cartel Finance and Investments Private Limited,  Alamgir Motor Finance Limited, Nau-Nidh Finance Limited, Kim Investment Limited, Sambandh Finserve Private Limited, and  BTL Holding Company Limited.

On April 22, Moneycontrol had reported that RBI had issued a show cause notice to Sambandh Finserve prior to cancelling the license.

In a separate announcement, RBI said seven NBFCs have surrendered their Certificate of Registration.

The entities who have surrendered their NBFC license include:  CLSA India Finance Private Limited, Altico Capital India Limited, Helios Finserve Private Limited, GPL Finance Limited, Pramanand Commercial Private Limited,  Amandeep Transport and Leasing India Limited, and Subhadra Investments Private Limited.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Oct 12, 2021 06:49 pm

