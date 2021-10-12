RBI cancels registrations of six NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 12 announced the cancellation of registration (licenses) of six NBFCs.

The list includes names such as Cartel Finance and Investments Private Limited, Alamgir Motor Finance Limited, Nau-Nidh Finance Limited, Kim Investment Limited, Sambandh Finserve Private Limited, and BTL Holding Company Limited.

On April 22, Moneycontrol had reported that RBI had issued a show cause notice to Sambandh Finserve prior to cancelling the license.

In a separate announcement, RBI said seven NBFCs have surrendered their Certificate of Registration.

The entities who have surrendered their NBFC license include: CLSA India Finance Private Limited, Altico Capital India Limited, Helios Finserve Private Limited, GPL Finance Limited, Pramanand Commercial Private Limited, Amandeep Transport and Leasing India Limited, and Subhadra Investments Private Limited.