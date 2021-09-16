MARKET NEWS

RBI approves special committee of three independent directors to oversee operations at Ujjivan SFB

Nitin Chugh had resigned from the position of MD & CEO citing personal reasons.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved a constitution of "Special Committee of Directors" with three independent directors at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to oversee the operations and administration of the bank in the absence of the Managing Director and CEO, the bank said in a stock exchange notification.

On August 19, Nitin Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank had tendered his resignation, citing personal reasons and his resignation will come into effect on September 30, 2021.

Subsequently, the bank in its board meeting on August 25 approved the appointment of Carol Furtado as the ‘Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

As of June 2021, the bank's overall recognised stress pool stands at 15.6 percent of the loan book which includes GNPA of 9.8 percent and restructured loans of 5.8 percent. Further, the bank's portfolio-at-risk swelled to 30 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ujjivan SFB
first published: Sep 16, 2021 06:38 pm

