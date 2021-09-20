MARKET NEWS

RBI announces Rs 15,000 crore bond sale under G-SAP 2.0

RBI announces Rs 15,000 crore bond sale under G-SAP 2.0

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 4, 2021, in his monetary policy statement, had announced the decision to undertake G-SAP 2.0 in Q2:2021-22 and conduct secondary market purchase operations of Rs 1.20 lakh crore to support the market.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 20 announced the open market purchase of Government of India securities under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) and simultaneous sale of Government of India Securities.

Accordingly, the RBI will conduct the open market purchase of government securities under the G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 2.0) for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore on September 23, 2021, the central bank said in a release.

The central bank will purchase the following Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method, it said in a release.

Post reviewing the liquidity conditions, RBI will conduct simultaneous sale of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 15,000 crore on September 23, 2021, it said in a release.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 4, 2021, in his monetary policy statement, had announced the decision to undertake G-SAP 2.0 in Q2:2021-22 and conduct secondary market purchase operations of Rs 1.20 lakh crore to support the market.

RBI said in the release that it reserves the right to decide the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities, accept bids/offers for less than the aggregate amount, purchase/sell marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off and accept or reject any or all the bid/offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 20, 2021 06:39 pm

