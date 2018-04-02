RBI allows banks to spread treasury losses over 4 quarters

With a view to help banks spread losses incurred on bond yield movements, Reserve Bank of India has allowed banks to spread the provisioning they need to make for these losses over a maximum of four quarters.

Banks will also have to create an Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR) to protect against an uptick in yields in the future. The IFR shall be eligible for inclusion in tier-2 capital.

In a statement on its website on Monday, RBI said: “With a view to addressing the systemic impact of sharp increase in the yields on Government Securities, it has been decided to grant banks the option to spread provisioning for mark to market (MTM) losses on investments held in AFS and HFT for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018. The provisioning for each of these quarters may be spread equally over up to four quarters, commencing with the quarter in which the loss is incurred.”

At present, banks are required to mark to market (MTM) individual scrips in the Available for Sale (AFS) segment at quarterly or more frequent intervals, and Held for Trading (HFT) segment at monthly or more frequent intervals, and provide for net depreciation, if any.

Rating Agency ICRA’s data of 18 public sector banks revealed that treasury losses of banks stood at Rs 5,600 crore in H1FY18, as compared to an overall profit of Rs 31,100 crore.

In the quarter ended December 2017, yields had surged 67 basis points, taking bond prices lower. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bonds may have dropped 25 basis points (bps) last Monday after the government’s borrowing programme announcement was perceived as something of a cushion for banks, but they had gone up by 40 bps to 7.60 percent levels in early March.

By allowing this, banks can mitigate their losses and bolster their fourth quarter profitability, which has suffered a major dent amid growing NPAs (non-performing assets) on their balance sheets.

RBI has asked banks to utilise the above option to make suitable disclosures relating to the provisions for depreciation of the investment portfolio for the quarters ended December and March made during the quarter/year, and for the balance required in the remaining quarters.

Further, with a view towards building up adequate reserves to protect against an increase in yields in the future, all banks are advised to create an Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR) with effect from the year 2018-19.

This will be an amount not less than the lower of the following:

(a) net profit on sale of investments during the year

(b) net profit for the year less mandatory appropriations

The amount shall be transferred to the reserve (IFR), until it is at least 2 percent of the HFT and AFS portfolio, on a continuing basis, to be achieved within three years.

“A bank may, at its discretion, draw down the balance available in IFR in excess of 2 percent of its HFT and AFS portfolio, for credit to the balance of profit/loss as disclosed in the profit and loss account at the end of any accounting year,” RBI said.

In the event that the balance in the IFR is less than 2 percent of the HFT and AFS investment portfolio, a draw down will be permitted, subject to the following conditions:

(a) The drawn down amount is used only for meeting the minimum Common Equity Tier I (CET1)/Tier 1 capital requirements by way of appropriation to free reserves or reducing the balance of loss,

(b) The amount drawn down is not more than the extent the MTM provisions made during the aforesaid year exceed the net profit on sale of investments during that year and

(c) There is no surplus in the balance of profit and loss carried forward into the next year.