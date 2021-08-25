MARKET NEWS

English
RBI includes more devices for tokenised card transactions

Previously the tokenisation facility was available only on mobile and tablet devices.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
Under tokenisation, a customer’s card data is replaced with a unique ‘token’ number. This ensures that the card information remains masked and helps prevent data theft and frauds.

Under tokenisation, a customer's card data is replaced with a unique 'token' number. This ensures that the card information remains masked and helps prevent data theft and frauds.

The Reserve Bank of India on August 25  extended the scope of tokenised card transactions by adding more devices.

RBI has decided to extend the scope of tokenisation to include consumer devices – laptops, desktops, wearables (wristwatches, bands, etc.), Internet of Things (IoT) devices, etc.

Previously this facility was available only for mobile phones and tablets of interested cardholders.

There has been an uptake in the volume of tokenised card transactions during the recent months, the RBI said in a notification.

The case for tokenisation has been increasing as the new norms around the Payment Aggregator and Payment Gateway norms bar payment aggregators, payment gateways and merchants to store card data on their server.

Customer would have to manually enter the card details once the guidelines come in force, whereas currently merchants store card details on their server allowing seamless payments.

However, Payments Council of India (PCI) the umbrella body for payment companies, in a release on August 25 said that customer will not have to remember their 16 digit card number for payments effective from January 2022.
first published: Aug 25, 2021 07:02 pm

