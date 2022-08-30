English
    Razorpay appoints NPCI's former chief digital officer Arif Khan as CIO

    Razorpay also mentioned that In his second tenure as the CIO of the company, Khan will lead the banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy team

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST
    (representative image)

    Payment gateway firm Razorpay on August 30 announced the appointment of former National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)'s Chief Digital Officer Arif Khan as the company's new Chief Innovative Officer (CIO). This is Khan's second stint in the fintech company after 2019.

    Razorpay also mentioned that in his second tenure as the CIO of the company, Khan will lead the banking, risk management, regulatory affairs, and public policy teams."He will be playing a key role in leading engagement with banks, networks, regulators, and strategic partners to drive innovation at Razorpay. He will be responsible for accelerating the adoption of new payment and banking platforms and products," it added.

    In his career span, Khan has worked with various stakeholders and brings an in-depth understanding of the sector spanning over two decades. Prior to his first Razorpay job, Arif served as the Senior Business Leader at Mastercard. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at HDFC Bank for 15 years where he led and implemented strategic projects in the payments and digital space.

    Commenting on the appointment, Harshil Mathur, CEO & co-founder at Razorpay, said, “We are beyond thrilled to have Arif back in the Razorpay family. During his previous stint with us, he played a crucial role in establishing several foundational pillars of our Banking capabilities and nurtured strong relations with various external stakeholders. We are confident that his experience of working with leading financial institutions and especially his ability to influence diverse groups to deliver end-objectives will help Razorpay in furthering its vision of building the financial backbone for small businesses in India...”

    Khan's appointment comes at a time when Razorpay has entered the offline payments space with its recent acquisition of point-of-sale payments startup, Ezetap.

    Razorpay has been accepted by over 8 million businesses as the process of accepting payments and managing banking operations for online businesses.With an $80 billion TPV as of April 2022, the company is now eyeing a 10-12 million merchant base by next year.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 30, 2022 07:45 pm
