you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raymond spins off core lifestyle business into a separate entity

The existing company will retain its real estate projects, the Thane land bank, its B2B shirting business, the engineering businesses of auto components, tools and hardware, denim and FMCG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Raymond on November 7 announced the restructuring of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity.

According to a filing with the exchanges, the new entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure. Every shareholder of Raymond will be issued the shares of the new company in the ratio of 1:1.



“The move will create a clear demarcation of lifestyle and other businesses leading to the simplification of the Group structure,” read the statement.

Raymond also announced that JKIT, an associate company, will infuse a net receipt of Rs 350 crore in Raymond in the form of equity shares and pare off its debt.

Raymond on October 24 reported a 32.26 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.20 crore in July-September period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing.

Its net sales rose 1.91 per cent to Rs 1,883.17 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,847.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Raymond

